Costume Crew Sews Up Dos Pueblos’ ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

The Dos Pueblos Charger Theater will present Kaufman and Hart’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, You Can’t Take It With You, this month in the DP Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Ave.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14, 19, 20 and 21, with an additional understudy performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Click here to purchase tickets online.

You Can’t Take It With You features the first student-designed costumes for a major show at Dos Pueblos. Seniors Michelle Finck, Alice Matiosian, Jenna Parry and Haley Vigil have been diligently sewing, creating costumes from scratch, and offering design ideas for the last four years of shows at Dos Pueblos, including Annie and Beauty and the Beast. All four co-desiged Musical Worlds, a smaller show presented by the Musical Theater Class at Dos Pueblos. Matiosian and Vigil spent the summer at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, bringing their new skills and perspectives back with them. Professional costume designer Miller James and director Clark Sayre agreed that it was time this talented group of girls had an opportunity to design a full-scale production from start to finish.

In addition to helping with Dos Pueblos’ main productions, the four girls design clothes for themselves and others, help friends with dresses, hair and makeup for big events like prom, and volunteer in the community with theater groups like Stage Left Productions. The “fearsome foursome,” as Sayre likes to call them, also plans to keep its hand in theater in college whether majoring in costume design (Matiosian) fashion design (Vigil), or minoring in costume or fashion design (Finck and Parry.)

You Can’t Take It With You will be the second show for which senior Tim Jenkins has designed lights.

For more info, call 805.968.2541 x263.

— Clark Sayre is director of the Dos Pueblos High Theater Department.