Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Larry Crandell, An Instant Old Friend

A chance meeting turns into a lasting — even lively — friendship

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | November 1, 2009 | 3:01 p.m.

There are thousands of people in Santa Barbara who speak very highly of Larry Crandell.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

Unfortunately, I’m not one of them.

Sorry, I just couldn’t resist. Larry has pulled this one on me hundreds of times, and this was my opportunity to finally get him back.

There are a few events that should be noted as once-in-a-lifetime occasions. One of those events was when I accidentally met a man who is locally famous. Or is it infamous? I can never get it straight. It happened about a year ago, and I now wish that I had recorded the exact date, although I’m not sure why.

Anyway, I was looking for the men’s room when I wandered into his cluttered office and we started talking. It was about two hours later that I left — still needing the men’s room — but knowing that I had met a new friend.

Since then, Larry and I have met and talked over breakfast and lunch many times. Well, that’s not exactly correct either. Larry talks; I listen (except, of course, when he is saying hello to his many friends who pass by our table, which happens frequently). No matter, it’s always a pleasure to be with him because he always has an interesting story to tell. And he never lets the truth ruin a good story.

So there we are — two old guys telling each other outrageous and preposterous lies about our past triumphs, successes, conquests and achievements, and trying to convince the other that they’re true. We both know that the other guy is on the verge of senility and can’t really remember what he had for breakfast that day.

I was pleased to hear and will always remember what he said to me that first day as I was leaving his office. He said, “I consider you to be an ‘instant old friend.’”

Right after that he asked to borrow some money.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 