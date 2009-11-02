SBCC Channels Wins Four National Awards

Noozhawk’s note: The SBCC Channels earned three National Pacemaker Awards previously. An earlier version of this article was incorrect and the story has been updated below.

SBCC’s student newspaper, The Channels, has earned two National Pacemaker Awards from the Associated Collegiate Press. The Pacemakers are college journalism’s most prestigious honors.

“I’m deeply proud of The Channels and all of the hard work that went in to creating this fantastic publication,” said Kenny Lindberg, former editor-in-chief and a former Noozhawk intern.

During the recent National College Media Convention in Austin, Texas, The Channels learned it had earned general excellence Pacemakers in the categories of Two-Year College Newspaper and Two-Year Online Newspaper.

The paper also won a first-place Best in Show award for its print publication. Photo editor James Sinclair earned a second-place award for his spot-news photograph from the Jesusita Fire. The panoramic view surveyed the wildfire’s destruction from the top of Tunnel Road.

The Channels previously earned three National Pacemaker Awards under the leadership of the late Ray Canton, who served as journalism mentor and adviser to the program from 1965 to 1987. Canton was twice named Community College Journalism Teacher of the Year by the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

