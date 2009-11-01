Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

You Can Take the Cake at Good News for Our Kids Benefit

Child Evangelism Fellowship's annual fundraiser hits sweet spot for Bible study clubs

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 1, 2009 | 5:27 a.m.

Child Evangelism Fellowship will hold its Sixth Annual Good News for Our Kids Benefit on Thursday to raise funds and support for the nonprofit Christian group’s cornerstone program, the Good News Club.

The Santa Barbara chapter of CEF annually sponsors between eight and 15 Good News Clubs in local schools. More than 300 students participated in the free program last year, according to chapter director Colleen Ishimaru.

Thursday’s benefit includes CEF’s popular cake auction featuring cakes donated by local bakeries. After a taste test, the goods will be auctioned off. The icing on the cakes for CEF? Previous years’ winning bids have averaged about $1,000 per cake, Ishimaru said.

The benefit is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort Hotel, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ishimaru at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.964.2245.

Founded in 1937 by Jesse Irvin Overholtzer, CEF has more than 1,800 missionaries working overseas, and 700 full-time workers and about 40,000 volunteers in North America.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

