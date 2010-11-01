Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

American Heart Association Recognizes Cottage Health System as Fit-Friendly Company

It's the second year it has been honored at the platinum level

By Eric Thompson | November 1, 2010 | 10:02 p.m.

Cottage Health System has been recognized as a Platinum-Level Start! Fit-Friendly Company by the American Heart Association’s Start! movement for helping employees eat better and move more.

This is the third year that Cottage Health System has been recognized as a Start! Fit-Friendly Company, and its second year at the platinum level.

“Physical activity and employee wellness are important priorities at Cottage Health System,” said Ron Lafrican, director of benefits and compensation. “We’re committed to providing the best workplace environment possible and helping our employees lead healthier lives. We are honored and excited to be recognized by the American Heart Association’s Start! movement.”

Start! Fit-Friendly Companies implement at least nine criteria outlined by the American Heart Association in the areas of physical activity, nutrition and culture. Cottage Health System has been recognized for meeting these criteria through such offerings as:

» A nutritional counselor who is available to employees to discuss healthy eating habits and guidelines to assist them in healthy choices.

» Annual wellness and health fairs where attendees receive exercise tips, recipes and nutritional information.

» An on-site fitness center that employees can use for a small fee. Benefit-eligible employees can also go to outside fitness centers and get reimbursed under their wellness benefit.

» Yoga classes and seated massage services for employees. Employees with benefits can go to an outside massage therapist or take pilates, aerobics, swim and water aerobic classes, and get reimbursed under their wellness benefit.

» A Healthy Balance Program that includes fitness and nutrition.

» Healthy cafeteria lunches that are fewer than 500 calories. Organic options have been added to the salad bar, and two cooked vegetables have been to the steam table. It has started to buy local grass-fed beef.

» Smoking cessation classes, plus mental health fairs, cancer and stroke seminars.

Start! Fit-Friendly Companies also promote a “culture of wellness.” One of the ways Cottage Health System achieves this is by offering employees an online tool called My e-PHIT. This program inspires employees and their family members to focus on their health. It is a comprehensive health improvement program designed to help the participant get healthy and stay healthy. Through this program, participants have access to health assessments, fitness activities, health coaching and a comprehensive library of health information that provides incentives for participation in the program.

For more information about the Start! Fit-Friendly Companies Program and how it is helping to improve the health of Americans by focusing on an activity that is convenient, free and easy, click here or call 805.963.8862.

— Eric Thompson is the senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 