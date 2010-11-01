UCSB Building Closed After Exterior Ceiling Collapses

No one was hurt inside the Donald Bren Building, which is likely to reopen Wednesday

An exterior ceiling collapsed Saturday afternoon at UCSB’s Donald Bren Building, but no one was hurt and those who were in the building were evacuated safely, according to news director George Foulsham.

The suspended ceiling was in the lobby above one of the building’s exterior elevators. It was estimated to be 20 feet by 25 feet and 4,000 pounds. The elevator was not damaged.

“It’s a blessing, obviously, that no one was around when that thing came down,” Foulsham said.

The building was closed soon after and most likely will reopen Wednesday, though faculty, staff and students were being allowed into the building on Monday to retrieve belongings, UCSB officials said in a news release.

Building engineers are inspecting the ceiling pieces to find out what caused the collapse, and an identical suspended ceiling is being taken down for safety reasons, Foulsham said. Other areas built in a similar way also are being inspected,

The building, built in 2002, houses the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. It was the first laboratory building to receive the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum Award.

