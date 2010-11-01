Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:41 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Building Closed After Exterior Ceiling Collapses

No one was hurt inside the Donald Bren Building, which is likely to reopen Wednesday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | November 1, 2010 | 4:00 p.m.

An exterior ceiling collapsed Saturday afternoon at UCSB’s Donald Bren Building, but no one was hurt and those who were in the building were evacuated safely, according to news director George Foulsham.

The suspended ceiling was in the lobby above one of the building’s exterior elevators. It was estimated to be 20 feet by 25 feet and 4,000 pounds. The elevator was not damaged.

“It’s a blessing, obviously, that no one was around when that thing came down,” Foulsham said.

The building was closed soon after and most likely will reopen Wednesday, though faculty, staff and students were being allowed into the building on Monday to retrieve belongings, UCSB officials said in a news release.

Building engineers are inspecting the ceiling pieces to find out what caused the collapse, and an identical suspended ceiling is being taken down for safety reasons, Foulsham said. Other areas built in a similar way also are being inspected,

The building, built in 2002, houses the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. It was the first laboratory building to receive the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum Award.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 