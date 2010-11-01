Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:42 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Conference at UCSB to Examine Environmental and Resource Economics

All presentations during the Nov. 12-13 workshop are free and open to the public

By UCSB | November 1, 2010 | 3:08 p.m.

Economic and environmental scholars from universities across the United States, Canada and Europe will gather at UCSB for the 12th Occasional Workshop on Environmental and Resource Economics on Nov. 12-13.

The workshop presentations are free and open to the public.

The two-day conference, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, will take place at the campus’ Corwin Pavilion.

The conference organizers are Olivier Deschenes and Charles Kolstad, professors of economics at UCSB, and Valentin Schmidov and Trevor O’Grady, graduate students in the economics department and the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB, respectively.

The conference will focus on faculty members and researchers at universities, public and private institutes, and government agencies involved in research in environmental and natural resource economics.

Participants will have an opportunity to share findings from their research. Individual sessions will all focus on aspects of environmental and natural resource economics, while addressing the specific issues of “green” technology adoption; climate policy; market structure and institutions; uncertainty; transportation and environmental policy; and valuation of environmental amenities.

“The Occasional Workshop on Environmental and Resource Economics has now become one of the most prominent research conferences in the field,” Deschenes said. “Leading scholars from all over the world will be presenting new, unpublished findings on a wide range of topics, all related to the growing challenges of environmental and natural resource management.”

The conference is made possible in part by grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the University of California Center for Energy and Environmental Economics; and is sponsored by UCSB’s Department of Economics and Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 