Conference at UCSB to Examine Environmental and Resource Economics

Economic and environmental scholars from universities across the United States, Canada and Europe will gather at UCSB for the 12th Occasional Workshop on Environmental and Resource Economics on Nov. 12-13.

The workshop presentations are free and open to the public.

The two-day conference, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, will take place at the campus’ Corwin Pavilion.

The conference organizers are Olivier Deschenes and Charles Kolstad, professors of economics at UCSB, and Valentin Schmidov and Trevor O’Grady, graduate students in the economics department and the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB, respectively.

The conference will focus on faculty members and researchers at universities, public and private institutes, and government agencies involved in research in environmental and natural resource economics.

Participants will have an opportunity to share findings from their research. Individual sessions will all focus on aspects of environmental and natural resource economics, while addressing the specific issues of “green” technology adoption; climate policy; market structure and institutions; uncertainty; transportation and environmental policy; and valuation of environmental amenities.

“The Occasional Workshop on Environmental and Resource Economics has now become one of the most prominent research conferences in the field,” Deschenes said. “Leading scholars from all over the world will be presenting new, unpublished findings on a wide range of topics, all related to the growing challenges of environmental and natural resource management.”

The conference is made possible in part by grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the University of California Center for Energy and Environmental Economics; and is sponsored by UCSB’s Department of Economics and Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.