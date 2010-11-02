Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Voters, County Workers Prepare for Election Day

With a lot at stake in Tuesday's vote, there's still time to review Noozhawk's measure stories and candidate Q&As

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 2, 2010 | 1:30 a.m.

The polls will open Tuesday and the Santa Barbara County Elections Office will hurriedly count ballots for this year’s midterm elections.

Voters are faced with federal, state and local candidates, and a slew of propositions.

As of early Monday, the Elections Office had received 53,481 ballots — or 50 percent — from registered absentee voters.

Ballots can be filled out or dropped off from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at a polling place, or they can be dropped off at the Elections Office, at 4440-A Calle Real, and observers can check in and watch staff count the ballots already cast.

All elections operations are in one building now, which is shared with the Veteran’s Administration Santa Barbara Clinic.

Downstairs, dozens of workers help sort ballots, check signatures, open envelopes, flatten ballots and feed them into the counters. The staffers were a cheerful bunch Monday, even with the busy schedule leading up to election night.

There’s a precise system in place, with supervisors and cameras making sure everything runs smoothly, Supervisor Suzanne Jackson said.

Election results will be updated hourly on the county’s Website, and local and statewide results will be posted on Noozhawk as soon as information becomes available.

For nonpartisan voter information, check out Noozhawk’s profile stories and candidate questionnaires:

» Click here for information on local candidate and ballot measures and campaign contributions.

» Click here for Noozhawk’s Q&As with the candidates for the Santa Barbara School District Board of Education.

» Click here for Noozhawk’s Q&As with the candidates for the SBCC Board of Trustees.

» Click here for Noozhawk’s Q&As with the candidates in the 35th District Assembly race.

» Click here for Noozhawk’s Q&As with the candidates in the 23rd Congressional District race.

» Click here for more information about Measure S, the countywide half-cent sales tax measure.

» Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara School District’s Measures Q and R.

» Click here for more information about Measure T, the City of Santa Barbara’s proposed ban of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

