Vehicle Fires on Ellwood Beach Drive Under Investigation

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators are still looking into an Oct. 26 arson incident in which six cars were torched in an Ellwood Beach Drive carport.

It seems each car was targeted individually, according to public information officer David Sadecki, with one sustaining minor damage and five showing major fire damage.

The incident is the third of its kind within the past 18 months in the same general area, with a total of 10 cars damaged.

Sadecki said the fires appear to be related, but authorities are hesitant to release much information because the investigation is ongoing.

Last Tuesday’s fires were set about 11:30 p.m., and the fire department made quick work of them. A citizen video, sent in by Jack Kimball, shows the aftermath of the incident, and can be viewed here.

