Sheriff’s Department Reports Fewer Arrests During Isla Vista Halloween

Despite its raucous reputation, Halloween in Isla Vista this year ended with fewer arrests and citations from law enforcement.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said that 251 arrests were made over the weekend, compared with more than 300 arrests during last year’s festivities.

There were also 488 citations issued over the weekend, a large decrease from the 700 citations issued last year.

The largest crowd of the weekend gathered Saturday night, when 24,000 people converged on Isla Vista for the festivities. There were also 24 people transported to jail that night, and 138 people were arrested.

