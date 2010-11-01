Weather Service to Conduct Weather Spotter Training

Sign up to be a spotter for a chance to win a thermometer and rain gauge

Sign up to be a National Weather Service spotter during a training this Thursday, and you may win a thermometer and rain gauge.

Attend the National Weather Service Weather Spotter Training and Recruitment presentation for MERRAG at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and sign up to be a weather spotter after the class, and you will be entered in a drawing to win a Garden Treasures Weather Master Rain Gauge and thermometer to take home that day.

Join this informative training session to learn weather terminology and how to help the National Weather Service provide accurate and timely forecasts.

The training session will be held at the Montecito Fire Department Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. It is free and open to the public.

To RSVP, call Geri Ventura at 805.969.2537. Click here for more information.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.