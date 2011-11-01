Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

County Supervisors to Recognize Direct Relief for Receiving Innovation Award

The board plans to adopt a resolution Tuesday honoring the Santa Barbara relief agency

By Kelley Kaufman for Direct Relief International | November 1, 2011 | 1:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to adopt a resolution titled, “Resolution Honoring Direct Relief International for Receiving the Prestigious Peter F. Drucker Award for Nonprofit Innovation.”

Thomas Tighe, CEO of Direct Relief, will accept the resolution in person on behalf of Direct Relief.

Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief is California’s largest international nonprofit organization, active in 70 countries and the only nonprofit licensed to distribute pharmaceuticals in all 50 states. It works with more than 1,000 health clinics across the United States to assist in emergencies and on an ongoing basis, providing them with free medications for people in need.

The organization has been among the world’s largest medical suppliers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, has top charity ratings, including four-star and “top-notch” ratings from Charity Navigator, and a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes magazine.

Direct Relief was chosen for the Drucker Nonprofit Innovation Award for its ability to adapt the insight, approaches and tools of commercial technology for humanitarian purposes.

During this difficult economic period of shrinking budgets, growing humanitarian needs, and increasing frequency and severity of large-scale disasters, Direct Relief reinvented its technological approaches and processes, expanded its programs and activities, deployed an extensive enterprise system to manage global inventory in the highly regulated area of pharmaceutical medications, and created a cloud-based information platform to network thousands of nonprofit health facilities.

— Kelley Kaufman is the communications manager for Direct Relief International.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 