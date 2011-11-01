Goleta Council Cool to Idea of Funding Proposed Ice Rink — for Now

Members vote to postpone a decision on the Girsh Park facility until they can review the city's third-quarter financial report

With money for a proposed ice skating rink continuing to come in from private sources, the Goleta City Council voted Tuesday not to fund the project — at least for now.

Council members voted 4-1, with Michael Bennett dissenting, to table the decision until they are able to review the city’s third-quarter financial report, which will be available in a matter of weeks.

The city received multiple requests for money earlier this year, including one from the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, according to City Manager Dan Singer. But much has happened since the city’s last budget hearings, he said, including the acquisition of new property for a park in Old Town.

The city could have as much as $1.5 million coming in from development impact fees for projects in the pipeline, but that cash is not yet in hand. It also has unassigned reserves, but will be talking about how to best use those in the future. The city eliminated three patrol positions from its contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department earlier this year, and will be talking about whether to add those back.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, the group behind the “Ice in Paradise” effort, has raised $3.5 million out of the $8 million needed to complete the project proposed for Girsh Park in Goleta. On Tuesday, it asked for $500,000 from the city. The group already has secured the land and developed an initial drawing that received conceptual approval, and is in the bid process now for construction.

The association hopes to complete the design process by early 2012, with the rink opening in 2013.

Kathy Mintzer, president of the GSBISA, said the group has conducted a feasibility study, which concluded that the area would support an ice rink. The closest rink to the south is in Oxnard, she said, with another in San Jose to the north and Bakersfield to the east.

Many South Coast residents drive to Oxnard three or four times a week so their children can compete, according to Mintzer.

Once built, user fees would cover operating costs, she said, and the rink’s nonprofit status would allow it to keep user fees low. The group also plans to make the rink the only one west of the Mississippi suitable to adaptive sports so that disabled people can participate in ice sports such as sled hockey.

Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves said an ice skating rink had existed on Cliff Drive but was ultimately shut down and turned into a commercial building.

“How is this going to be any different?” he asked the group’s representatives, who responded by saying the facility lost money because of the poor condition in which it was kept, and that the new rink would be state of the art.

Bennett, who also sits on the GSBISA’s informal committee Champions of the Ice, said he would like to see the funding go forward. He suggested that the city allot $100,000 each year over a period of five years. He did not recuse himself from the matter because he is not on a formal committee with the organization.

“If the money is realized sooner, then we could allocate the funds sooner,” he said.

“Our community needs more recreational opportunities for our families and our youth,” Councilwoman Paula Perrotte said. “I think it’s going to be fabulous.”

But Aceves said the city should wait until the financial reports come out to make decisions about funding other projects.

“We’ve got these projects in the planning stages, but we don’t have the check in hand yet,” he said. “I think it’s fiscally irresponsible. ... Until we get that third-quarter review, I’m not comfortable allocating any money.”

He said he also took issue with Bennett’s vote in favor of the funding.

“I’m really concerned with you being on their committee of champions,” he told Bennett. “It’s concerning.”

Mayor Margaret Connell commended the group, but said the city also had taken on other commitments and would need to revisit the item when it has a clearer budget picture. After the vote, she thanked the group for their presentation.

“We all support this worthy endeavor,” she said, “it’s just working out some of these little details.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.