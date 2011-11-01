Highway 101 Repaving Project Continues in Goleta Area

Caltrans schedules lane closures Wednesday and Thursday for the maintenance work

A project to grind and repave Highway 101 will continue this week in the Goleta area in the following locations:

» The No. 3 (acceleration) lane of southbound Highway 101 between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp to Los Carneros Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

» The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.