Letter to the Editor: Politics and Einstein

Albert Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results.

We, the voters, have been doing this for decades — sending career politicians to Washington who claim they will solve the serious problems facing our country, but the problems just get worse.

For example, since 2000, Congress has approved an increase in the national debt ceiling 11 times. I have a debt ceiling on my credit card. I bet you do, too.

Ninety percent of the U.S. House of Representatives will be re-elected if we don’t make a change. This is insanity. To change the results, we must do something different.

There is a new process to select and elect true citizen representatives in 2012 who are independent of a political party, will serve a limited term and will refuse to accept lobby money. Click here to learn more and join up.

Billy D. Clifford

Austin, Texas