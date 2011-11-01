Nathan Duda Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Corporate Controller

He will be responsible for management of the bank’s accounting department

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Tuesday that Nathan Duda, CPA, has joined the bank as a corporate controller.

He will be responsible for management of the bank’s accounting department.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Duda was the corporate controller for OneWest Bank in Pasadena, where he oversaw accounting functions and managed a staff of more than 60 personnel.

Before that, he was the chief financial officer and controller for Affinity Bank in Ventura and spent six years with KPMG LLP in Los Angeles.

“We are very happy to welcome Nathan on our team, and I am confident that his leadership and technical abilities will contribute to our success going forward,” said Mark Olson, chief financial officer. “His proven track record of managing corporate finances as well as overseeing the integration of new servicing systems makes him ideally suited to leading our accounting and finance department. We look forward to benefiting from his experience.”

Duda has relocated back to Carpinteria from Los Angeles with his wife and four children and is looking forward to becoming more involved in local community activities. He is a certified public accountant and received a bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCSB.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.