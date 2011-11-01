Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dad Plans ‘Paddle for Sorel’ to Raise Money, Awareness

Nov. 19 open ocean paddle will benefit the International Rett Syndrome Foundation

By Chris Kolendrianos for Paddle for Sorel | November 1, 2011 | 12:12 p.m.

The first-ever Paddle for Sorel, a nine-mile open ocean paddle from Campus Point to Leadbetter Point, is planned for Saturday, Nov. 19.

Led by Chris Kolendrianos and friends, the event is designed to raise money and awareness for Rett syndrome and research, in honor of Kolendrianos’ daughter, Sorel. All money donated will go to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 10,000 girls. Sorel can’t walk, talk, crawl or have any purposeful hand use. She requires therapy every day. Some days are better than others, but she does show progress in her movements. Sorel has a smile that lights the room and warms the heart, and will be waiting on the beach to meet the paddlers at the finish.

To participate in the event, call Kolendrianos on 805.570.5275. People can paddle whatever they like — prone paddle boards, stand up or kayak.

To make a donation to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, click here, and to read more about Sorel, click here to visit her blog.

— Chris Kolendrianos is the organizer of Paddle for Sorel.

 
