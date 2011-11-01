Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Paige Gribb of Santa Barbara Among Top Students Honored at Bowdoin College

She is named a Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar with a GPA ranking in the top 20 percent of her class

By Doug Boxer-Cook for Bowdoin College | November 1, 2011 | 3:17 p.m.

Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony on Friday to honor undergraduates who distinguish themselves by excellence in scholarship, and Paige Gribb of Santa Barbara, a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2014, was named a Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar.

Gribb, a 2010 graduate of The Thacher School in Ojai, is the daughter of Jill Gribb Bell and the late Dr. Jeff Gribb of Santa Barbara.

Students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top (highest GPA) 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

Bowdoin College is a small, highly selective liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine, about 25 miles north of Portland. One of the oldest colleges in the nation, it received its charter in 1794.

Bowdoin enrolls about 1,750 students from across the country and around the world.

The designation of Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars honors James Bowdoin III and his wife, Sarah. James Bowdoin III was the earliest patron of the college and was instrumental in its founding in 1794. Sarah Bowdoin also gave many gifts to the college, including most of the Bowdoin family portraits in the collection of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

— Doug Boxer-Cook represents Bowdoin College.

