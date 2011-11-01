Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rabies Confirmed in Ill Cat Found on Las Palmas Drive

Humans or pets in contact with the deceased feline should get immediate medical care; residents are asked to look out for unusual behavior in other animals

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 1, 2011 | 2:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services reported Tuesday that an ill cat found Oct. 23 in the 400 block of Las Palmas Drive in Santa Barbara has died and is now confirmed to have had the rabies virus.

Officials are asking that residents in the neighborhood be on the lookout for any unusual behavior in other animals, both domesticated and wild. The rabies virus is known to be endemic in bats in the area and can infect cats, dogs and humans.

Anyone who observes unusual behavior is asked to call Animal Services at 805.681.5285. Anyone with information about the owner of the cat, or residents concerned that they may have had exposure to the infected animal is asked to call Disease Control at 805.681.5280.

The cat was a domestic shorthair black female believed to be about a year old.

Characteristics of an infected animal include aggressive behavior, severe illness and foaming at the mouth. The virus is transmitted via the saliva of a rabid animal and people exposed to infected fluids, whether through an animal bite or other contact, need immediate medical care.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recommends that people exposed to infected fluids get a series of four vaccination shots to prevent the virus from causing illness.

Animal Services says rabies vaccinations are required for all dogs older than 4 months, as well as a current dog license. Rabies vaccinations are highly recommended for cats older than age 4 months.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 