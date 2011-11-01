Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fundraising Spikes for Santa Barbara City Council Race in Month Before Election

Candidate Deborah Schwartz continues to lead all contenders, with about $92,000

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 1, 2011 | 9:14 p.m.

The nearing Nov. 8 mail-only election for the Santa Barbara City Council has brought on a flurry of fundraising activity within the past month, with many of the candidates passing the $70,000 mark, according to pre-election filings due Oct. 27.

Candidate Deborah Schwartz still leads the pack, putting $92,470 in her coffers this year, with more than $30,000 of that within the past month.

Schwartz and others also raised thousands of dollars in nonmonetary contributions, mostly through hosted events, advertisements and other campaign services.

Iya Falcone and Cathy Murillo have received many of the same checks from local unions as Schwartz, but have raised $78,622 and $75,570, respectively.

The three incumbents follow, with one-year appointed member Randy Rowse edging ahead with $74,904 to Michael Self’s $72,218. Dale Francisco has raised $67,339 this year.

Challenger Sharon Byrne more than doubled her take from late September and has raised $27,864.86 this year.

Sebastian Aldana Jr., Cruzito Cruz and Jerry Matteo have not filed campaign finance documents with the City of Santa Barbara.

Ballots can be mailed in or delivered in person at five drop-off centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, next Tuesday.

Drop-off Centers

» Braille Institute, 2031 De la Vina St.

» Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center, 1414 Park Place

» Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St.

» Pilgrim Terrace, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive

» Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

