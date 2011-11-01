Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Installs 1,400 Debris Screens on Storm Drain Inlets

The screens will keep trash from reaching local creeks and the ocean

By Cameron Benson for the City of Santa Barbara | November 1, 2011 | 1:14 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division (Creeks Division) recently completed a two-year project to install about 1,400 catch basin debris screens on storm drain inlets throughout the city.

The stainless steel retractable screens keep trash from entering storm drains, creeks, estuaries and the ocean.

The screens have perforated holes that allow moderate amounts of water to flow through while holding back trash at the curbside. Trash that is stopped in front of the screens is picked up by street-sweeping trucks on their scheduled routes.

To prevent the risk of flooding during large storms, the screens are designed to open and allow fast-flowing water through. Once heavy stormwater flow subsides, the screens swing back into place against the catch basin, opening parallel to the curbside.

“These catch basin screens are a great solution to keeping trash out of the creeks and off of the beaches without adding ongoing maintenance costs to the city,” said Tim Burgess, a water resources specialist with the Creeks Division.

In addition to Measure B funds, this project was made possible by a $1.78 million grant provided by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board.

— Cameron Benson is a manager for the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 