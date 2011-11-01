City of Santa Barbara Installs 1,400 Debris Screens on Storm Drain Inlets

The screens will keep trash from reaching local creeks and the ocean

The City of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division (Creeks Division) recently completed a two-year project to install about 1,400 catch basin debris screens on storm drain inlets throughout the city.

The stainless steel retractable screens keep trash from entering storm drains, creeks, estuaries and the ocean.

The screens have perforated holes that allow moderate amounts of water to flow through while holding back trash at the curbside. Trash that is stopped in front of the screens is picked up by street-sweeping trucks on their scheduled routes.

To prevent the risk of flooding during large storms, the screens are designed to open and allow fast-flowing water through. Once heavy stormwater flow subsides, the screens swing back into place against the catch basin, opening parallel to the curbside.

“These catch basin screens are a great solution to keeping trash out of the creeks and off of the beaches without adding ongoing maintenance costs to the city,” said Tim Burgess, a water resources specialist with the Creeks Division.

In addition to Measure B funds, this project was made possible by a $1.78 million grant provided by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board.

— Cameron Benson is a manager for the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division.