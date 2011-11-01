Santa Barbara Screening of ‘Urban Roots’ to Benefit Casa Esperanza, Community Kitchen

The Casa Esperanza Homeless Center is hosting the Santa Barbara premiere film screening of Urban Roots in recognition of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 2-20

The event will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in SBCC’s Fe Bland Auditorium.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door, and all proceeds will benefit Casa Esperanza and the Community Kitchen.

“Urban Roots is an inspiring film about the emergence of urban farming in Detroit,” actor Leonardo DiCaprio said. “It shows what’s possible after the collapse of the industrial era and how we begin building a sustainable future for all.”

Casa Esperanza will participate in National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with a newly planted community garden, facilitated by a formerly homeless Detroit donor, in collaboration with Noey Turk, owner of the local Yes Yes Nursery.

“Farmed” by staff, volunteers and members, the year-round garden will help supplement Community Kitchen meals with fresh, seasonal produce. Casa Esperanza’s Community Kitchen is open 365 days a year serving Santa Barbara’s hungry homeless, and those at risk of becoming homeless. The program provides up to 600 meals a day. Casa Esperanza offers a wide array of services for the homeless, with an emphasis on emotional and physical health.

— Juliana Minsky is a publicist representing the Casa Esperanza Homeless Center.