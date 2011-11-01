Ventura Branch Celebrating YMCA National Week of Prayer

The Ventura Family YMCA is celebrating YMCA National Week of Prayer Nov. 7-10.

Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to come and enjoy the messages and fellowship that will be shared by pastors from local churches in the community.

The week’s activities will kick off next Monday morning with a lecture from Bill Findley focused on the theme “Prayer for Nonprofits” accompanied by a musical performance by Troy Jones. On Tuesday afternoon, Gary Archer of Ventura Missionary Church will have a discussion featuring the topic of “Gray Matters — Seniors Day” with The Silvertones providing musical entertainment.

Wednesday will feature a special evening dedicated to youths. Activities will include a campfire, participation from local youth groups, Bubble Rollers, a rock climbing wall and music from The River Community Worship Team and Bible Fellowship. On Thursday afternoon, Teen Challenge will provide both music and lecture on the subject of addiction. Local sponsors have provided refreshments that will be served at each day’s activities.

This is the fourth year that the Ventura Family YMCA will be participating in the YMCA National Week of Prayer. In addition to the activities held at the Ventura Family YMCA next Monday through Thursday, the Y invites the community to participate in events held throughout the community honoring veterans.

The Week of Prayer is an annual event to celebrate the spirituality of the YMCA movement around the world. This week is a tradition that dates back to 1904 when local YMCAs unite to consider their work in the context of the Bible. The YMCA is an organization with a heritage based on Christian principals that serves individuals and families of all religions, races and creeds. Everyone is welcome to come and participate in activities during Week of Prayer regardless of their spiritual background.

Pastor Jim Duran of River Community Church and chairman of the Y’s Mission Emphasis Committee is been an active participant in the YMCA Week of Prayer and knows how beneficial the week can be for everyone.

“I believe this will be the best ‘Week of Prayer’ so far because there is a lot more people involved. The partnerships between the YMCA, local churches and pastors, the business sector and the community at large are making our week second to none,” Duran said. “I am excited about our topics this year because we are coming together to discuss and pray about real-life situations that many people deal with but nobody wants to talk about. And if that is not enough, we are inviting all Ventura’s youth to unite with a Wednesday Night Youth Event. Where else can you go and get a free meal, great music, superb speakers and hope for the future through the power of prayer? This is an event that the entire community should attend.”

For more information or to participate, contact Margo Byrne, executive director of the Ventura Family YMCA, at 805.642.2131 x17 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kristen Mauricio is a marketing coordinator for the Ventura Family YMCA.