Ventura County Fairgrounds to Break Ground on New Livestock Center

The center will serve as a year-round venue for shows and competitions

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | November 1, 2011 | 1:39 p.m.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds will break ground Thursday on a new livestock center.

Construction of the Judge William P. Clark Livestock Center is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2012 Ventura County Fair, Aug. 1-12.

The livestock center will dramatically enrich the diversity of programs offered at the fairgrounds, including those of the Ventura County Fair. It will serve the community as a venue for year-round livestock shows and competitions and will be used during the annual Ventura County Fair by members of 4-H Clubs, the Future Farmers of America, Junior Grange and independent livestock exhibitors.

More than 75 years old, this site remains one of the more popular and educational venues at the fair.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds thanks the following partners, without whom this project would not be possible: Farm Credit West, the California Fairs Financing Authority, the Division of Fairs & Expositions and the California Fair Services Authority.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.

 
