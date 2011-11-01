Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Williams Hosting Veterans Health and Resource Fair

Nov. 10 event in Ventura will help connect veterans with available resources

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | November 1, 2011

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, is hosting a Veterans Health and Resource Fair to help those who have served in the Armed Forces access the resources available to them.

The fair will be held at the Veterans Home of California, 10900 Telephone Road in Ventura, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

“Supporting those who served in defense of our freedoms means more than issuing statements on Veterans Day. It means working with veterans’ services to help our vets transition back into civilian life,” Williams said. “This fair will help connect veterans with some of the resources available to them.”

California has the largest veterans population in the nation, with nearly 2 million veterans. Only about 12 percent of those veterans are receiving federal benefits.

A plethora of government and community agencies will be in attendance to share information on veteran health care, benefits and services. Free health screenings will also be available.

RSVP to Williams’ district office at 805.483.9808.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
