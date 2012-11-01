Bacara General Manager Kathleen Cochran Named Among ‘Most Influential Women’

Bacara Resort & Spa is pleased to announce that General Manager Kathleen Cochran has been selected as “one of the industry’s most influential women” by Smart Meetings magazine.

The recognition is spotlighted in the magazine’s November cover story on newsstands Thursday.

Cochran, a 35-year veteran in the luxury hospitality industry, was recognized for her many accomplishments, including a landmark partnership with the California State Parks that generated $750,000 for conservation efforts at the Silver Strand State Beach.

Since taking the helm of Bacara Resort & Spa one year ago, Cochran has made significant improvements to the resort, increasing operational efficiency, recruiting top talent and procuring substantial financial growth.

Most importantly, under Cochran’s belief that nothing matters more than the community, Bacara has fostered meaningful ties and allegiances with local residents and nonprofit organizations.

“When we acquired Bacara in July 2011, we needed a general manager who embodied passion, leadership and a true representation of Ohana’s family philosophy,” said Sarah Mancuso with Ohana Real Estate Investors. “Kathleen is all of that and more; this recognition could not be more deserving.”

Cochran, who worked for the prestigious Plaza Hotel and the historic Hotel del Coronado, also completed a 24-year tenure with Loews Hotels, most recently as general manager of Loews Coronado Bay Resort, where she received numerous accolades for her management success, industry innovations and community collaborations.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for Bacara Resort & Spa.