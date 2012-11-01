Calle Real Center Cooks Up Halloween Fun

More than 1,000 kids showed up at the Calle Real Center in Goleta for Wednesday’s Safe and Sane Halloween Extravaganza, a community event sponsored by the merchants.

Costumed children and many costumed adults went store to store collecting candy and other goodies all afternoon. They also enjoyed free entertainment provided by the merchants, including several bounce houses and a train ride.

There were lines for the two photo booths where free individual and group photos were taken and printed pictures were handed out.

Baroness Jewelers went all out with an extravagant Halloween display that converted its entire storefront into a beautifully spooky witches wonderland, complete with a boiling cauldron of smoking witches stew, including an assortment of bony fingers and eyeballs.

At The Frame-up, a giant spider danced above the heads of trick-or-treaters who dared to ask for candy, The Cutting Edge offered free face painting, and The Pet House had the Tunnel of Terrors where the little ones could view an assortment of scary spiders, lizards and snakes.

AMR ambulance and County Fire were there so the children could meet some of our first responders and inspect the emergency vehicles up close and personal.

About 45 Calle Real Center merchants participated, dressing up in costume and handing out a wide variety of goodies, making this a wonderfully fun event for the whole family. Mark your calendars for next year and don’t miss this annual event.

— Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Merchants Association.