Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Calle Real Center Cooks Up Halloween Fun

By Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Merchants Association | November 1, 2012 | 11:25 a.m.

More than 1,000 kids showed up at the Calle Real Center in Goleta for Wednesday’s Safe and Sane Halloween Extravaganza, a community event sponsored by the merchants.

Costumed children and many costumed adults went store to store collecting candy and other goodies all afternoon. They also enjoyed free entertainment provided by the merchants, including several bounce houses and a train ride.

There were lines for the two photo booths where free individual and group photos were taken and printed pictures were handed out.

Train rides were among the free entertainment provided on Halloween at the Calle Real Center. (Calle Real Merchants Association photo)
Train rides were among the free entertainment provided on Halloween at the Calle Real Center. (Calle Real Merchants Association photo)

Baroness Jewelers went all out with an extravagant Halloween display that converted its entire storefront into a beautifully spooky witches wonderland, complete with a boiling cauldron of smoking witches stew, including an assortment of bony fingers and eyeballs.

At The Frame-up, a giant spider danced above the heads of trick-or-treaters who dared to ask for candy, The Cutting Edge offered free face painting, and The Pet House had the Tunnel of Terrors where the little ones could view an assortment of scary spiders, lizards and snakes.

AMR ambulance and County Fire were there so the children could meet some of our first responders and inspect the emergency vehicles up close and personal.

About 45 Calle Real Center merchants participated, dressing up in costume and handing out a wide variety of goodies, making this a wonderfully fun event for the whole family. Mark your calendars for next year and don’t miss this annual event.

— Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Merchants Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 