City of Santa Barbara Accepting Proposals for Community Development Grants

By Deirdre Randolph for the City of Santa Barbara | November 1, 2012 | 2:29 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that it will be soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for fiscal year 2013-14 Community Development Block Grants and Human Services Funds.

A mandatory Application Orientation/Technical Assistance Workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 2 in the David Gebhard Room at 630 Garden St. In order to be eligible to apply, a representative of each potential applicant agency/program is required to attend this workshop in its entirety.

The city is utilizing an online application and grant management program, and starting Nov. 5, applicants may access the program by clicking here. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, no exceptions.

It is the applicant’s responsibility to see that the application is complete and submitted online on or before Dec. 14. Incomplete applications will not be accepted, and acceptance of the application does not guarantee funding. For all requirements and funding process details, please contact the Community Development Programs staff by phone at 805.564.5461, by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or by clicking here.

— Deirdre Randolph is the community development programs supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
