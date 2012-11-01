College Fair Scheduled for Nov. 7 at Earl Warren Showgrounds

One of the biggest decisions facing most high school seniors is where to apply for college. Tuition fees, particularly in California, have been on the rise in light of the state budget cuts, and the competition for freshmen admission slots has become increasingly competitive with more applications than space.

To assist with the college search, students and their families can learn about a wide range of options at the annual College Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, Exhibit Building, 3400 Calle Real, in Santa Barbara.

Free and open to the public, the college fair allows students to interact with more than 85 admission representatives from a wide range of postsecondary institutions who can discuss course offerings, admission requirements, college life and other information pertinent to the college selection process.

In addition, the fair will offer two workshops by local financial professionals who will cover strategies on securing scholarships, grants, loans, and federal and state aid for educational costs.

The popular event normally draws about 1,200 people. Sponsors include Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara, Westmont College, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Cal-SOAP.

According to Michael Medel, SBCC coordinator of student outreach and orientation, the college fair is a one-stop, cost-effective way for students and parents to explore the various higher education opportunities that are available to them.

“Many of our local Santa Barbara graduating seniors have their hearts set on their first choice,” he said. “I always tell students, if you don’t get admitted into your first choice, why would you settle for your second choice? Just find a different pathway. Come to the College Fair and talk to representatives who can help you with more options.”

Click here for an up-to-date list of participating universities and career technical schools for the Santa Barbara College Fair.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.