El Montecito Students Treat Neighbors to Post-Halloween Cleanup
By Julie Sommers for El Montecito School | November 1, 2012 | 8:09 p.m.
On Thursday, 40 excited third- through sixth-graders of El Montecito School walked their neighborhood picking up trash left by visitors to this busy area on Halloween night.
The community service project is becoming a tradition after the school’s relocation to the campus at 3225 Calle Pinon in the fall of 2011.
Neighbors who were out and about Thursday morning greeted the students with thanks for their community service.
One neighbor called the school office to say how great Argonne Circle looked after the cleanup project was finished and how she appreciated the students being led in serving their community.
— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.
El Montecito School third- through sixth-graders show off their blue gloves before heading out Thursday morning to clean up the San Roque neighborhood. (El Montecito School photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.