El Montecito Students Treat Neighbors to Post-Halloween Cleanup

On Thursday, 40 excited third- through sixth-graders of El Montecito School walked their neighborhood picking up trash left by visitors to this busy area on Halloween night.

The community service project is becoming a tradition after the school’s relocation to the campus at 3225 Calle Pinon in the fall of 2011.

Neighbors who were out and about Thursday morning greeted the students with thanks for their community service.

One neighbor called the school office to say how great Argonne Circle looked after the cleanup project was finished and how she appreciated the students being led in serving their community.

— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.