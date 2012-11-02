Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Considers Charges in St. Joseph Rape Case

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 2, 2012 | 2:03 a.m.

A trial date for an 18-year-old former St. Joseph High School student accused of raping a fellow student will not be set until prosecutors re-evaluate some charges, a Santa Maria judge ruled Thursday.

Shane Villalpando, who graduated from Righetti High School in June, was charged in April with allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl while he was a student at the Orcutt Catholic high school.

Villalpando, who posted bail and is not in custody, appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether the case should move to trial.

After hearing from both sides Thursday, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Edward Bullard said Villalpando would be held for three felony counts of unlawful sex with a minor, three felony counts of child abuse and one felony count of rape by use of drugs.

Villalpando was originally also charged with three felony counts of forcible rape, one felony count of administering a drug and one felony count of dissuading a witness.

The 14-year-old victim’s complaint alleges Villalpando raped her on multiple occasions between Jan. 28 and April 13 and then tried to prevent or dissuade her from reporting any incidents to the police.

Bullard set an arraignment for Nov. 15 to consider a new document with information about charges filed by Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

Thursday’s hearing focused on whether the sex between the 14-year-old and Villalpando was consensual.

Detective Matt Fenske, a 10-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, was the sole witness.

Villalpando stared at the table in front of him during much of the testimony, intermittently looking up at the attorneys and Fenske.

Jebens walked Fenske through his April interview with the 14-year-old victim, who first started hanging out with Villalpando last fall by sneaking over to his house because a girlfriend was interested in Villalpando’s friend.

Once there, Fenske said, the victim separated from her friend and went into Villalpando’s bedroom, where she was uncomfortable and overwhelmed when he kissed her and penetrated her with his fingers.

“The victim was very intimidated by Villalpando,” Fenske said. “She felt scared to refuse him.”

After the initial encounter, Villalpando taunted the victim at school for not coming over to his house a different time, Fenske said.

The victim and her friend continued sneaking over to Villalpando’s home, Fenske said. While sexual relations between the 14-year-old and Villalpando escalated, she repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex until marriage, Fenske added.

Villalpando allegedly first raped the victim in January by holding her hands down while on top of her, he said, and did so two other times before her parents discovered she was seeing an 18-year-old after reading her diary. They forced her to stop seeing Villalpando.

Bullard allowed 10 pages of the victim’s diary into evidence Thursday.

Jebens said Villalpando manipulated the “young, naïve” victim as a high school senior who could offer her parties, alcohol and drugs.

“She’s a freshman. First semester of high school,” Jebens said. “The defendant is physically bigger than Jane Doe. These assaults happened in the defendant’s house. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he took it.”

Villalpando’s attorney, Catherine Swysen, countered that the victim was a willing participant, in part because she initially told her friends and parents that the sex was consensual.

“There were plenty of opportunities for Jane Doe not to go there,” Swysen said. “After her friend stopped going there, she continued to go on her own.”

Bullard said that while Villalpando wouldn’t be charged with forcible rape, he clearly had afflicted “serious mental suffering” on the victim.

“I do understand your argument,” Bullard said to Jebens. “I do find the defendant being manipulative. Basically, wearing her down. I think she did not give consent.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 