Laguna Blanca Hosting Community Conversation on ‘Raising Resilient Girls’

Parents and many adults will all agree that the middle school years are often the most difficult for young girls. This is the age when girls are the most fragile as they are absorbing all the lessons and stereotypes that surround them in today’s society.

At 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 7, Laguna Blanca School will confront this challenge head-on with its second Community Conversation featuring Simone Marean, executive director and co-founder of the Girls Leadership Institute.

Her presentation is titled “Raising Resilient Girls,” and she will discuss the importance of enabling and encouraging the young girls in our lives.

Laguna Blanca is welcoming all adults to this free, community event that will be held in the school’s Spaulding Auditorium.

There is limited seating, so please RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Monday. Please note that this event is open to the entire community, but is for adults only.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.