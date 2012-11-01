Rotary Club of Goleta’s Harold Schaff Awarded Leadership Pin

Frank Ortize, Rotary governor for District 5240, recently visited the Rotary Club of Goleta to present past president Harold Schaff with a Leadership Pin for his creative vision of introducing interns to Rotary.

Ortiz honored Schaff for his leadership and said the Leadership Pin identifies “visionaries” in Rotary and congratulated Schaff for his vision of introducing interns to Rotary.

It is this type of creative energy that stimulates growth in the club. Congratulations to Harold Schaff.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary and become active in your community, we invite you to visit the Rotary Club of Goleta at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for our dinner meetings at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Enjoy interesting meetings with great speakers, meet friendly men and women interested in helping our community, and enjoy a wonderful dinner.

For more information, email President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.