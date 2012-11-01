Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Launches Open House and Tour Program

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | November 1, 2012 | 3:16 p.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the inauguration of a new program for the greater Santa Barbara community: a complimentary one-hour Open House and Tour offered twice per month.

The program is geared for those interested in learning about the institute’s cutting-edge research, education and outreach programs to prevent, treat and cure diabetes in Santa Barbara and around the world.

“The Open House and Tour program provides an excellent opportunity to educate the public about our local and global mission,” said Interim Administrator Alison Okada Wollitzer, Ph.D. “Visitors to our facility are fascinated to learn about our groundbreaking work in developing the artificial pancreas and our initiatives to provide diabetes education and outreach to underserved, medically uninsured and youth populations in Santa Barbara.”

According to Ellen Goodstein, board president, “Visitors are thrilled to tour our beautiful facility, meet our staff team and go behind the scenes to see how we are really making a difference in conquering diabetes for people everywhere. Of particular interest is the chance to find out how we help people with diabetes through the lifespan and what actually goes on during an artificial pancreas clinical trial.”

Upcoming dates for Open House and Tour sessions are Nov. 8 and Nov. 29 and Dec. 13; the 2013 schedule will be announced at a later date. Sessions will begin promptly at 4 p.m.

To reserve a place, call Fund Development Officer Jeannine Glockler at 805.682.7638 x248.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 