Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Launches Open House and Tour Program

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the inauguration of a new program for the greater Santa Barbara community: a complimentary one-hour Open House and Tour offered twice per month.

The program is geared for those interested in learning about the institute’s cutting-edge research, education and outreach programs to prevent, treat and cure diabetes in Santa Barbara and around the world.

“The Open House and Tour program provides an excellent opportunity to educate the public about our local and global mission,” said Interim Administrator Alison Okada Wollitzer, Ph.D. “Visitors to our facility are fascinated to learn about our groundbreaking work in developing the artificial pancreas and our initiatives to provide diabetes education and outreach to underserved, medically uninsured and youth populations in Santa Barbara.”

According to Ellen Goodstein, board president, “Visitors are thrilled to tour our beautiful facility, meet our staff team and go behind the scenes to see how we are really making a difference in conquering diabetes for people everywhere. Of particular interest is the chance to find out how we help people with diabetes through the lifespan and what actually goes on during an artificial pancreas clinical trial.”

Upcoming dates for Open House and Tour sessions are Nov. 8 and Nov. 29 and Dec. 13; the 2013 schedule will be announced at a later date. Sessions will begin promptly at 4 p.m.

To reserve a place, call Fund Development Officer Jeannine Glockler at 805.682.7638 x248.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.