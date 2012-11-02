Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Middle Names Multimedia Arts Center in Honor of Ernie Brooks

By Jim Buckley for Santa Barbara Middle School | November 2, 2012 | 12:02 a.m.

As one of the world’s most talented underwater photographers, Ernie Brooks has traveled the world in search of images to capture, but he has always come back home to Santa Barbara. Last Friday, Oct. 26, Brooks came back to another home, the Alameda Padre Serra campus that formerly housed his Brooks Institute of Photography. Today, thanks to Brooks’ generosity and the hard work of many others, the campus is home to Santa Barbara Middle School.

The school announced that its multimedia arts center would be renamed in his honor as the Brooks Innovation Lab.

“I’ve received awards from countries around the world,” Brooks told the student body and staff assembled for their traditional Friday town meeting. “I’ve been honored in France, Australia, Germany, New Zealand and more. But this is the most proud day for me, to be with you. I feel like I’m really home.”

The campus became SBMS’ home in the fall of 2011 after a unique meeting between Brooks and school headmaster Brian McWilliams that began and ended with a handshake.

“I was expecting a more formal meeting,” McWilliams recalled, “but Brooks suggested we should just get a cup of coffee at the IHOP.”

Enthralled with the school’s mission of discovery and finding a shared love of the ocean and its creatures, Brooks chose SBMS over many other suitors to take over the lease on the historic building. SBMS actually marks the third generation of education at the site, starting with the building’s original incarnation as the Jefferson Elementary School and followed for three decades by Brooks’ eponymous institute.

“I was looking for a school that would continue the spirit of soulful and innovative education that was once championed here on this campus,” Brooks said. “Santa Barbara Middle School fit the bill perfectly.”

Since signing the lease agreement in 2011, Brooks has not been a stranger to the students and staff at SBMS. He has met with them to discuss the notion of a calling, and shared his ideals about the challenge and reward of a life lived with passion, which for Brooks centers on photography, education and the ocean. In fact, the ceremony on Oct. 26 culminated with a beautiful and moving slide show of Brooks’ work that he narrated to an awestruck room.

Brooks and Santa Barbara Middle School also share a deep and personal admiration, love and friendship with another world-renowned underwater photographer, Mike DeGruy, who died last year on location while filming in Australia with James Cameron. It was Mike and Mimi DeGruy who had the connection with Brooks and SBMS, and encouraged the deal.

At that now-famous IHOP meeting, the synergy was quickly evident.

“Over that first cup of coffee at IHOP, we spent the whole time talking about children, innovative education, and the power of the ocean and the Channel Islands as the perfect classroom,” McWilliams said.

Also present at the meeting was Brooks’ wife, Pat. As an integral part of the work of the Brooks Institute and a great lover of nature, she asked that SBMS remember the birds that she so loved to see on the Institute campus. So shortly after the multimedia arts center was named for her husband, she was literally moved to tears when McWilliams unveiled a new birdbath in her honor located right outside her old office at the school, engraved with the Immanuel Kant quote: “We can judge the heart of a person by their treatment of animals.“

One of Brooks’ amazing black-and-white underwater images hangs on the wall of the new Brooks Innovation Lab. With it is a quote that SBMS feels sums up the unique connection between their school and its generous friend: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

For the next couple of decades, thousands of students will open their eyes to new discoveries and new landscapes in the solid white building on the Riviera, a longtime home to education and dreams.

— Jim Buckley represents Santa Barbara Middle School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 