Paul Yarbrough: USC’s Carroll Can’t Hide the Face of Defeat

Time Out

» As a UCLA football fan, I never get tired of the look USC coach Pete Carroll gets on his face when his team is hopelessly beaten ...

» I saw it in person a year ago when the Oregon State Beavers upset the Trojans in Corvallis, and we all had the chance to see it again Saturday night when the Oregon Ducks dismantled the highly rated Trojans 47-20. When he starts pacing the sidelines, working his gum faster and faster — I’m not sure there’s a better scene in sports ...

» Carroll probably doesn’t care much for Oregon’s beautiful Willamette Valley. His Trojans have now lost four straight visits to Oregon and Oregon State ...

» UCLA’s offense somehow came up with two late touchdowns against Oregon State, but a touchdown run in the final minute by the Beavers’ do-everything James Rodgers beat the Bruins and sent them to a 0-5 Pac-10 record. For much of the game, you never had the feeling UCLA could score a touchdown. Don’t be surprised if Bruin offensive coordinator Norm Chow leaves after his second season in Westwood. It doesn’t appear that the marriage between Chow and UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is working ...

» Chow is considered by many to be an offensive genius and is credited with the development of quarterbacks Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Ty Detmer, Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart. He certainly doesn’t have anything approaching that kind of quarterbacking talent at UCLA right now ...

» Amazingly, there were 100,000 people watching major college football in person between Eugene and Corvallis on Saturday ...

» We said it at the time, but the Ducks could be looking at bigger goals than playing in the Rose Bowl in New Year’s Day but for that embarrassing opening night pratfall at Boise State. The schedule was set up perfectly for the Ducks to make a national title run, but I don’t think they’ll be able to get past that loss to the Broncos without a lot of help around the country ...

» Is there a better place in the world to watch a football game than La Playa Stadium on a Saturday afternoon? I remember the days, many, many years ago, watching UCSB there. The move to night games was just never the same ...

» The item I had last week against the expansion of instant replay by Major League Baseball brought a succinct response from faithful Noozhawk reader Bob Smith, who said, “Don Denkinger. ‘Nuf said.” In the spirit of full cooperation, Smitty has never been the same since losing a bet to me on the 1985 World Series, won by the Kansas City Royals of his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Umpire Don Denkinger may have missed a call that led to Royals’ triumph ...

» Another item from last week’s column, the debate over whether it is appropriate for 5- and 6-year-olds to play tackle football, brought this response from Noozhawk reader “Tomahawkdeb”: “I have to agree with you, Paul, and disagree with Football Mom. Neither one of my boys, now grown, played in an organized youth football league at the earliest level, but both played very successfully in high school. In fact, they were more successful than some others who had played since the earliest levels. Our experience is that it’s more about desire and athletic ability than having played since the age of 5. Exposing one’s children to that kind of head banging early on doesn’t seem wise to me.” I’m sure this isn’t the end of the debate ...

» I am addicted to the TV series Friday Night Lights. The current season began last week (without commercial interruption!) and the entire season will run on NBC after the first of the new year. It has never been a ratings hit, but is one of the most critically acclaimed shows on the air. It has become an annual waiting game to see if the series is renewed, but that should be a no-brainer. There is enough sports to keep a sports fan happy and enough relationship story lines to keep others hooked.

— Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .