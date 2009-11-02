Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Memorial Service Wednesday for Fallen CHP Officer

A motorcade procession is planned in honor of Jarrod Martinez, who died in a traffic collision

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 2, 2009 | 7:16 p.m.

A public memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, for California Highway Patrol officer Jarrod Martinez, who died Thursday after an on-duty traffic collision.

Jarrod John Martinez
Jarrod John Martinez

A reception will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

A motorcade procession will begin about 11 a.m. at Earl Warren and proceed to the Sunken Garden. For those who wish to pay their respects, the motorcade route will be as follows: exit Earl Warren Showgrounds (south exit), turn left onto Calle Real, turn right onto Las Positas Road, turn left onto Highway 101 southbound, exit onto the Carrillo Street off-ramp, turn left onto Carrillo Street and turn left onto Santa Barbara Street.

After the service, about 2:30 p.m., a motorcade procession will proceed from the Sunken Garden to the Earl Warren Showgrounds for a reception. The route will be as follows: travel northbound on Santa Barbara Street until it ends, turn left onto Constance Avenue, turn right onto State Street, turn left onto Las Positas Road and turn right into the north entrance of the Earl Warren Showgrounds (near Taliant Road).

Attendees are asked to proceed directly to the memorial location and utilize the Granada Garage, 1221 Anacapa St., directly behind the theater between Anapamu and Victoria streets, as parking will be limited at the memorial location.

Martinez, 30, of Buellton, was on his motorcycle as he returned home from traffic court on Thursday. As he was headed westbound on Steele Street, approaching the intersection, Solvang resident Curtis Seymour Smith, 68, driving a 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera, was approaching the same intersection from Foxen Canyon Road. According to CHP, Smith cut across the width of Foxen Canyon Road, positioning his vehicle on the wrong side of the road as he turned onto Steele Street.

Martinez braked to avoid the vehicle, but his motorcycle slid out from under him and he struck the right front corner of Smith’s Porshe. The officer was dragged by the undercarriage of the vehicle for about 45 feet before Smith could stop the vehicle, according to CHP.

Martinez is survived by his wife and 4-year-old daughter. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been established in his name at Wells Fargo Bank, 195 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. Contributions can be made to Jarrod John Martinez Memorial 19081, account No. 2297657708.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 