Santa Barbara Memorial Service Wednesday for Fallen CHP Officer

A public memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, for California Highway Patrol officer Jarrod Martinez, who died Thursday after an on-duty traffic collision.

A reception will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

A motorcade procession will begin about 11 a.m. at Earl Warren and proceed to the Sunken Garden. For those who wish to pay their respects, the motorcade route will be as follows: exit Earl Warren Showgrounds (south exit), turn left onto Calle Real, turn right onto Las Positas Road, turn left onto Highway 101 southbound, exit onto the Carrillo Street off-ramp, turn left onto Carrillo Street and turn left onto Santa Barbara Street.

After the service, about 2:30 p.m., a motorcade procession will proceed from the Sunken Garden to the Earl Warren Showgrounds for a reception. The route will be as follows: travel northbound on Santa Barbara Street until it ends, turn left onto Constance Avenue, turn right onto State Street, turn left onto Las Positas Road and turn right into the north entrance of the Earl Warren Showgrounds (near Taliant Road).

Attendees are asked to proceed directly to the memorial location and utilize the Granada Garage, 1221 Anacapa St., directly behind the theater between Anapamu and Victoria streets, as parking will be limited at the memorial location.

Martinez, 30, of Buellton, was on his motorcycle as he returned home from traffic court on Thursday. As he was headed westbound on Steele Street, approaching the intersection, Solvang resident Curtis Seymour Smith, 68, driving a 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera, was approaching the same intersection from Foxen Canyon Road. According to CHP, Smith cut across the width of Foxen Canyon Road, positioning his vehicle on the wrong side of the road as he turned onto Steele Street.

Martinez braked to avoid the vehicle, but his motorcycle slid out from under him and he struck the right front corner of Smith’s Porshe. The officer was dragged by the undercarriage of the vehicle for about 45 feet before Smith could stop the vehicle, according to CHP.

Martinez is survived by his wife and 4-year-old daughter. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been established in his name at Wells Fargo Bank, 195 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. Contributions can be made to Jarrod John Martinez Memorial 19081, account No. 2297657708.

