Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Quaid, Wife Facing Extradition After Another Missed Court Date

The DA's offfice says the couple did call 'inquiring what was going on'

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 2, 2009 | 7:37 p.m.

After requesting an additional court date, Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, failed to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court yet again Monday.

The couple initially were invited to voluntarily appear, and when they didn’t come to their scheduled date, they requested another, according to Lee Carter with the District Attorney’s Office.

The local attorney the couple had approached to help get them back on the calendar has made it clear he no longer represents them, Carter said.

The court will not place the item on the calendar unless the Quaids are present or they each post the bond of $20,000, he said.

Carter is preparing papers for the Quaids’ extradition from Texas, which he said is a complicated process that could take weeks. The application goes through the governor’s office, and local Texas police will get a warrant to rearrest the couple. Then, Santa Barbara authorities will “go get them,” Carter said.

The couple’s options are to come to Santa Barbara voluntarily or wait to be extradited.

If they walked into the courthouse tomorrow, there are a variety of legal options, Carter said. They could post the bond amount and get a court date, but they still could be arrested because there is an active warrant.

While not personally at the courthouse on Monday, Carter said the Quaids did call, “inquiring what was going on.”

The couple, accused of skipping out on a $10,000 hotel bill at San Ysidro Ranch, were arrested in Texas in September. They are charged with burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy, according to county Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. The Quaids have told the media that they paid their hotel bill.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 