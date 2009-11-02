Randy Quaid, Wife Facing Extradition After Another Missed Court Date

The DA's offfice says the couple did call 'inquiring what was going on'

After requesting an additional court date, Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, failed to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court yet again Monday.

The couple initially were invited to voluntarily appear, and when they didn’t come to their scheduled date, they requested another, according to Lee Carter with the District Attorney’s Office.

The local attorney the couple had approached to help get them back on the calendar has made it clear he no longer represents them, Carter said.

The court will not place the item on the calendar unless the Quaids are present or they each post the bond of $20,000, he said.

Carter is preparing papers for the Quaids’ extradition from Texas, which he said is a complicated process that could take weeks. The application goes through the governor’s office, and local Texas police will get a warrant to rearrest the couple. Then, Santa Barbara authorities will “go get them,” Carter said.

The couple’s options are to come to Santa Barbara voluntarily or wait to be extradited.

If they walked into the courthouse tomorrow, there are a variety of legal options, Carter said. They could post the bond amount and get a court date, but they still could be arrested because there is an active warrant.

While not personally at the courthouse on Monday, Carter said the Quaids did call, “inquiring what was going on.”

The couple, accused of skipping out on a $10,000 hotel bill at San Ysidro Ranch, were arrested in Texas in September. They are charged with burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy, according to county Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. The Quaids have told the media that they paid their hotel bill.

