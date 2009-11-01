Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Democracy in Action to be Televised Tuesday Night

Santa Barbara's vote counting takes center stage at council chambers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 1, 2009 | 4:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara voters who have been carefully following this year’s election can watch it through to the very end.

In the interest of transparency, the city will have the ballot-counting machines in City Council chambers Tuesday night and will televise Election Day results live on Channel 18.

Voters can get nearly instantaneous results and information through the city’s voter information site, city television or in person at the chambers. Click here for the city’s Election Web site.

Ballots will be organized by precinct throughout the day, so staff expects to have a count by as early as 8:15 p.m., said Marcelo Lopez, administrative services director. Provisional ballots will be counted later. If the vote is very close, they could change the results, he said. There were about 200 in the last election.

Usually, Santa Barbara County handles election results, so voters typically don’t get the chance to see the “backdoor operations,” he said.

Some candidates will be dropping by the chambers during the ballot-counting, and many are having private parties on election night.

Tuesday is the last day to drop off ballots, and the City Clerk’s Office must have them by 8 p.m. Voters who have not yet mailed in ballots, should drop off their ballots instead.

Up for grabs this election is Santa Barbara mayor and at least three City Council seats, as well as decisions on four measures.

Click here for Noozhawk’s complete election coverage.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 