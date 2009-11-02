Motorcyclist in Hit-and-Run Remains Elusive

Police have not yet been able to identify a man who fled after sideswiping three cars and hitting a tree on De la Vina Street

Santa Barbara police officers have not yet identified a white male who fled Monday morning after sideswiping three cars and crashing his motorcycle on the 600 block of De la Vina Street.

The man crashed about 10:50 a.m. He apparently brushed by three parked cars, lost control and hit a tree, according to officer E.R. Ragsdale, who was on the scene.

“So the only person that’s injured is him,” he said.

Witnesses last saw the man in the backyard of a Brinkerhoff neighborhood residence, where he left his black helmet.

Police believe that the man was injured, as they found “a significant amount of blood” in the Brinkerhoff backyard, public information officer Paul McCaffrey said.

The man hasn’t been spotted since hopping a fence to leave the yard on Monday.

Police said it is unknown why the man ran from the scene, but there are many possible reasons, including a suspended license, outstanding warrants, driving under the influence or having something illegal in possession, McCaffrey said.

“It’s hard to predict what’s going through someone else’s mind,” he said.

Police said they have some leads, but don’t yet know the identification of the driver. He did leave the bike at the scene, so police are investigating the registered address, among other things.

