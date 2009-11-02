Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:22 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcyclist in Hit-and-Run Remains Elusive

Police have not yet been able to identify a man who fled after sideswiping three cars and hitting a tree on De la Vina Street

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | November 2, 2009 | 3:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara police officers have not yet identified a white male who fled Monday morning after sideswiping three cars and crashing his motorcycle on the 600 block of De la Vina Street.

The man crashed about 10:50 a.m. He apparently brushed by three parked cars, lost control and hit a tree, according to officer E.R. Ragsdale, who was on the scene.

“So the only person that’s injured is him,” he said.

Witnesses last saw the man in the backyard of a Brinkerhoff neighborhood residence, where he left his black helmet.

Police believe that the man was injured, as they found “a significant amount of blood” in the Brinkerhoff backyard, public information officer Paul McCaffrey said.

The man hasn’t been spotted since hopping a fence to leave the yard on Monday.

Police said it is unknown why the man ran from the scene, but there are many possible reasons, including a suspended license, outstanding warrants, driving under the influence or having something illegal in possession, McCaffrey said.

“It’s hard to predict what’s going through someone else’s mind,” he said.

Police said they have some leads, but don’t yet know the identification of the driver. He did leave the bike at the scene, so police are investigating the registered address, among other things.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 