Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Needs Donations for Thanksgiving Feast

The nonprofit expects to serve more than 300 meals on Nov. 25 alone

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.

The mission, with the help of 45 volunteers, is planning to serve more than 300 meals to residents in need. The festive celebration will be held in the mission’s dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.

About 900 turkeys are needed for all of the meals that will be served during the holiday season. The birds are prepared and cooked in advance. The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings.

“On Nov. 25, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will be home and family to more than 300 of our poorest neighbors who come to celebrate the holiday with us,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “But that’s just for our Thanksgiving Feast alone. In fact, we expect to serve over 30,000 meals to men, women and children in the next two months — which is 20 percent more meals than last year.”

— Rebecca Wilson is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.