Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scientists Say Size of Area Lagoons Can Be Predicted

They say their research could help protect endangered steelhead trout

By UCSB | November 2, 2009 | 1:16 p.m.

The size of Santa Barbara area lagoons can be predicted, according to a new study by UCSB scientists, who say their research could help protect the endangered steelhead trout.

Steelhead trout in Southern California are one of the most endangered species on Earth, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service. The lagoons they use as nurseries may be critical for their survival. Steelhead fish are an ocean-going species that returns to lagoons and streams to spawn.

Concern for the survival of the steelhead prompted Andrew Rich, a doctoral student in earth science at UCSB, to study lagoons in the Santa Barbara area with his adviser, Edward Keller, professor of earth science. Rich recently presented the results of their study at the annual meeting of the Geological Society of America.

Their analysis of 23 small coastal lagoons near Santa Barbara indicates that the variability of lagoon area, length, volume and average width can be explained by the variability of the slope of streams above the lagoon, and total annual rainfall. Rich studied the precipitation in each watershed, the slope of the streams flowing into each lagoon, and then mapped the surface and depth of each lagoon to determine its volume.

Rich explained that because lagoons are potentially important nursery habitat for endangered southern steelhead trout, better understanding of lagoon structure and processes will assist in habitat evaluation and restoration efforts for steelhead.

The Southwest Regional Office of the National Marine Fisheries Service has an optimistic view of restoration, as published in the steelhead recovery plan.

“Despite encroaching urbanization and other threats,” the plan says, “the fish are incredibly resilient, and recovery of the species is possible, but will require the cooperation and dedication of many stakeholders.”

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 