Velvet Jones Granted Permit Renewal with Later Curfew for Underage Crowd

The Santa Barbara council gives the nightclub a reprieve on conditions and allows it to extend its closing time to midnight

The underage customer base of Velvet Jones now has a later curfew.

The nightclub got a reprieve from the Santa Barbara City Council regarding its dance permit conditions and now can stay open until midnight when the age 18-to-21 crowd is on the scene.

Because of a dance permit ordinance change in 2008, permits have to be renewed every year. Last Tuesday was Velvet Jones’ first time coming up for review under the new ordinance, and the Fire and Police Commission approved the club’s renewal with conditions.

Owner Craig Jenkins appealed the decision, saying that many conditions would make it difficult to run his business. “We have one of the best track records on State Street and are being treated the same as the nightclub with the worst track record,” he wrote in his appellant letter.

He noted that the club has been open for nine years without conditions and has thorough security measures.

The 400 block of State Street, where Velvet Jones is located, is the most concentrated block in the city for dance permits, with six. There were 13 incidents involving minors and alcohol on that block from August 2008 to August 2009, but no allegations that minors involved were served or consumed alcohol at Jenkins’ club.

Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department said there were 22 incidents reported involving Velvet Jones in a two-year period, but six reflected positively on the club’s security and 11 were classified as “neutral.”

Police recommended that no dancing be allowed after 11 p.m. when underage patrons are on the premises and that at least five security guards be on duty from 10 p.m. until closing Thursday through Saturday.

Police said gang activity in the downtown area was a concern that contributed to the proposed 11 p.m. time, as patrons in the 15 to early 20s age range was typically the most active for gang members.

After discussion, the City Council decided to extend the time to midnight and require security guards depending on occupancy, not necessarily on the day of the week.

As a Type 47 permit holder (restaurant) instead of a bar, it can host under-21 events, such as concerts. Therefore, the layout of the club has separation between the underage area and the bar. It also has security guards at various points around the club.

Given that Jenkins sticks to his described security requirements, the council supported changing some of the conditions and upholding the permit approval.

Blush Restaurant and Lounge and Sharkeez are two of the downtown dance permit holders coming up soon for review, Harwood said.

