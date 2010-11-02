Avocado Orchard on Calle Real: Before and After

The avocado orchard owned and farmed by the local Giorgi family in front of Patterson Self-Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Storage at 5329 Calle Real off of North Patterson Avenue were trimmed last year to “revitalize” the older avocados trees.
The trunks were painted white to reflect the sun so the trees wouldn’t begin to sprout at the base of the trees.
Drivers on Calle Real were stopping to photo the newly painted trimmed trees, which took on a “sculptural” look. What a difference a year makes!
— Trudi Carey represents Patterson Self-Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Storage.