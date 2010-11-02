Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Community Awards

Annual banquet will recognize Carpinterian of the Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, and Merit Award Recognition

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its 53rd Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, 5315 Foothill Road.

“Promising to be the event of the year, we’re thrilled to announce co-chairs Mary Crowley, McCann Mini-Storage, and Karen Graf, Hilltop Flowers Inc.,” said Lynda Lang, chamber president and CEO.

Nominations are being accepted for 2010 Carpinterian of the Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, and Merit Award Recognition.

Forms and applications are available at the chamber office at 1056-B Eugenia Place between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or click here to download online forms.

Deadlines for submission are as follows:

» Monday, Nov. 22 — Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2010.

» Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Large & Small Business of the Year 2010

» Friday, Dec. 3 — Carpinterian of the Year 2010

» Friday, Dec. 3 — Merit Award Recognition 2010

For more information, contact Maxine Kelley at 805.684.5479 x10 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynda Lang is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.