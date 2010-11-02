Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Community Awards

Annual banquet will recognize Carpinterian of the Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, and Merit Award Recognition

By Lynda Lang | November 2, 2010 | 10:26 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its 53rd Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, 5315 Foothill Road.

“Promising to be the event of the year, we’re thrilled to announce co-chairs Mary Crowley, McCann Mini-Storage, and Karen Graf, Hilltop Flowers Inc.,” said Lynda Lang, chamber president and CEO.

Nominations are being accepted for 2010 Carpinterian of the Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, and Merit Award Recognition.

Forms and applications are available at the chamber office at 1056-B Eugenia Place between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or click here to download online forms.

Deadlines for submission are as follows:

» Monday, Nov. 22 — Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2010.

» Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Large & Small Business of the Year 2010

» Friday, Dec. 3 — Carpinterian of the Year 2010

» Friday, Dec. 3 — Merit Award Recognition 2010

For more information, contact Maxine Kelley at 805.684.5479 x10 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynda Lang is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 