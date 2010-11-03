Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Carty, Stein and Clark Keep Seats on Carpinteria City Council

They fended off challenges from Janice Sugiyama and Steve McWhirter

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Intern | November 3, 2010

Incumbents Gregg Carty, Brad Stein and Al Clark were re-elected Tuesday to seats on the Carpinteria City Council.

The incumbents faces challenges from dentist Janice Sugiyama and welder Steve McWhirter.

Carty pulled in 2,066 votes, or 24.15 percent, and Stein and Clark closely trailed with 1,900 votes, or 22.21 percent, and 1,806 votes, or 21.11 percent, respectively. Sugiyama had a slight advantage over McWhirter — with 1,399 votes, or 16.35 percent, to 1,355 votes, or 15.84 percent.

Carpinteria has been able to preserve its small-town character while incurring minimal debt in recent years.

Voters who opposed Measure J in June, the initiative that would have allowed Venoco Inc. to drill for oil offshore despite negative feedback from a preliminary environmental review, agreed with the incumbents.

Twenty-year incumbent Stein, one-term mayor Carty and one-term councilman Clark voted against the measure along with 70 percent of voters to prevent regional oversight and maintain Carpinteria’s small-town appeal.

Sugiyama openly supported Measure J, and McWhirter works for companies that contract for Venoco.

Noozhawk intern Alex Kacik is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

