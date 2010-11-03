Modugno, Graf Win Carpinteria Sanitary District Race
Modungo takes the seat of incumbent Michael Damron
By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Intern |
| November 3, 2010 | 3:05 a.m.
Challenger Mike Modugno and incumbent Lin Graf were elected Tuesday to the Carpinteria Sanitary District board.
Modugno, an engineer, also challenged incumbent Michael Damron.
Final election results show Modugno garnered 1,870 votes, or 35.77 percent.
Graf received 1,760 votes, or 33.66 percent, and Damron got 1,580 votes, or 30.22 percent.
