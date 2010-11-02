Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Evi Quaid’s $500,000 Bail Forfeited After Couple Skip Court Again

Judge holds off issuing a new warrant against Randy Quaid until after a scheduled Nov. 16 court appearance in Canada

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 2, 2010 | 7:30 p.m.

Fugitives Evi and Randy Quaid skipped a Santa Barbara court appearance on Tuesday for arraignment on felony residential burglary and misdemeanor trespassing for allegedly living in the guest house of a vacant Montecito property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive.

Evi Quaid’s bail amount of $500,000 was forfeited, and a new bench warrant in the same amount was issued against her. The judge wrote up a new warrant against Randy Quaid but delayed issuing it until after his scheduled Nov. 16 immigration hearing in Canada.

The Quaids’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, had asked the judge to postpone the case until after Nov. 16, saying the couple were unable to leave until then. The judge agreed with that point regarding Randy Quaid, whose case is proceeding through regular immigration channels, but said there was no reason Evi Quaid could not have returned to the United States by Tuesday.

Sanger also said the couple are adamant that their signatures were forged on the documents concerning the sale of the home on East Mountain Drive.

The couple were taken into custody Oct. 21 in British Columbia on outstanding warrants issued in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Evi Quaid was charged with resisting arrest, and the property’s owner filed for a temporary restraining order against the couple.

Upon their arrest in Vancouver, the Quaids requested asylum from Canadian authorities and claimed that they feared for their lives from “Hollywood star-whackers” in the United States. Evi Quaid reportedly asserted that her father was a Canadian citizen.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested the Quaids on Sept. 18 at their former Montecito home. The house is less than a mile from the San Ysidro Ranch, where the Quaids allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill in 2009. Earlier this year, the couple settled legal charges related to the incident.

