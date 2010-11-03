Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Aceves, Bennett and Perotte Win Goleta Council Race

Two incumbents and a newcomer will fill the three open seats

November 3, 2010

Goleta City Council incumbents Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett won re-election Tuesday, and newcomer Paula Perotte will fill the council’s third open seat.

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Aceves came out on top, receiving 4,692 votes, or 28.93 percent, followed by Bennett with 4,351 votes, or 26.83 percent, and Perotte with 3,746 votes, or 23.1 percent. Challenger Reyne Stapelmann came in last, garnering 3,375 votes, 20.81 percent.

“I’m so honored,” Aceves told Noozhawk.

He was one of the three incumbents first elected in 2006 whose terms are up this year. Aceves and Bennett decided to run again, but Mayor Eric Onnen opted to step down after his term ends.

Among the things Aceves said he intends to tackle in his next term of office is the renegotiation of the city’s contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services. He said he also intends to participate in the crafting and implementation of the city’s Zoning Ordinance.

“One thing that I’ve got to make sure happens is that the state takes care of its orphan wells on the beach,” he said of an issue that has been of particular interest to him since his election in 2006.

Though not an official practice in the City of Goleta, the mayorship tends to rotate among the members of the council. It remains to be seen whether an incumbent or a newcomer will take the helm for the next term.

Meanwhile, Bennett said that among the things he is looking forward to continuing are the San Jose Creek capacity improvements, a major project in the heart of Old Town Goleta designed to reduce flooding and provide passage for steelhead trout, which historically have migrated up the creek to spawn in the watershed in the northern Goleta Valley. He said he also intends to see a new fire station proposed for western Goleta followed through to completion.

