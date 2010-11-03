Carter, Smith Re-Elected to Goleta Sanitary District Board

In the Goleta Sanitary District’s third contested election in the past 15 years, incumbents John Carter and Jerry Smith beat out challenger Mary Whalen on Tuesday.

Election returns showed Smith with a decisive lead with 6,081 votes, or 42.82 percent, compared with Carter’s 5,224 votes, or 36.78 percent. Whalen trailed with 2,877 votes, or 20.26 percent.

Although an election can occur every other year, Carter had to last defend his seat 10 years ago because of a recent lack of competition.

Smith, the former general manager of the Montecito Sanitary District, was challenged by Whalen, a member of the Coalition for Sensible Planning.

— Noozhawk intern Alex Kacik is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.